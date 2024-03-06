Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Buys Shares of 3,951 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 123,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1345 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

