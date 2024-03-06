Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. 7,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $38.29.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
