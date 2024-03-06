Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. 7,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 763,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 16,054.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 188,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 176,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

