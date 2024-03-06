Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$204,000.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $611,000. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at C$10.20 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

