Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Down to $23.57

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $22.90. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 46,195 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -41.10%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

