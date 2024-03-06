Comparing Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 0 3 11 0 2.79 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus price target of $87.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

78.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Natura &Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $19.46 billion 3.67 $2.30 billion $2.78 31.20 Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.66 -$553.91 million N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 11.82% 509.75% 16.53% Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48%

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Natura &Co on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

