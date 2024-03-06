Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 306.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 756,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

