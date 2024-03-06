Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (CIBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
Community Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
About Community Investors Bancorp
