Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (CIBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

Community Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

