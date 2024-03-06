Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Cogna Educação Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of Cogna Educação stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Cogna Educação has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.86.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
