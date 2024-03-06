CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases £300.82 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($381.80).

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMCX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 169 ($2.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,441. CMC Markets plc has a one year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.90 million, a PE ratio of 4,229.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

