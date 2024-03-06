Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 6,229.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

