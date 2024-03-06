Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

