Clarus (CLAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clarus Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLAR opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Clarus by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clarus by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLAR
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
