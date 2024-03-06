Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

CIVB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,755. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

