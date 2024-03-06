Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.8% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,685,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,264,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

