Cito Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MetLife by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MET. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.66. 840,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.