Cito Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,632. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

