Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. 2,234,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,738,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

