Cito Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $250.03. The stock had a trading volume of 174,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,406. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $255.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

