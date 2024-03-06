Cito Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 1,770,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,987. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

