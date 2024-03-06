Cito Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cito Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $26.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $885.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,104,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,362,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $889.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.