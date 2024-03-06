Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,749,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,398. The stock has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

