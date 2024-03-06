Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ondas worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 55,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ondas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ondas by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ondas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ondas news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 1,785,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,183,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,233.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Stock Down 2.4 %

Ondas stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 108,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

Ondas Profile

(Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.