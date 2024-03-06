Cito Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. 411,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $135.43.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

