Citigroup Increases BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp cut their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $3,729,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BOX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

