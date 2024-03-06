Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Gap Up to $111.96

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.96, but opened at $117.93. Cincinnati Financial shares last traded at $118.92, with a volume of 397,441 shares trading hands.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

