Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Update

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 509,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

CHRD stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.33. 170,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.01. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

