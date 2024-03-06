China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.