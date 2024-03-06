Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $270.69 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $270.69 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,290,622 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars.

