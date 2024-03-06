ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Position Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of ChampionX worth $31,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

