CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of CF Industries worth $83,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

NYSE CF opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

