Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.
Cerus Price Performance
Shares of CERS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 1,799,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,398. The company has a market cap of $445.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.31. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 789.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,497,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,062 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 33.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,807,738 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2,655.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,927 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,292,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,757 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
