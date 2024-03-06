Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Certara worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT
Certara Stock Performance
Shares of CERT stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.