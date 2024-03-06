Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks



Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.



