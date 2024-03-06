Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellebrite DI stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,080. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

