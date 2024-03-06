Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.18

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 107760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.