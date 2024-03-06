Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.00

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 449230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Celestica by 1,604.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 140,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

