CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 343,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $694.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.