Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 7.0% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

