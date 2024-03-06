Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 97,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

