Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $82.96

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.96, but opened at $80.95. Carvana shares last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 1,134,838 shares.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.56 billion. Carvana's revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,515 shares of company stock worth $3,623,809 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

