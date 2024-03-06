Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 377,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,734,000 after buying an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

