Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Reduced by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,395 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up 9.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $25,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 85,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 416.7% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 676,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.