Cardano Price Hits $0.73 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $25.73 billion and $1.88 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.70 or 0.05746257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00060882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00023441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00022345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,489,256,798 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

