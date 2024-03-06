Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Free Report) by 194.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,481 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Capstone Green Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 198.1% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 84,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Capstone Green Energy Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.