Capricor Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

