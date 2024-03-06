Capitol Health Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAJ)

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.
Capitol Health Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.
About Capitol Health
