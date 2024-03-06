Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Alector, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alector in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.91). The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.81. Alector has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alector by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Alector by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alector by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

