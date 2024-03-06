Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Get Our Latest Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.