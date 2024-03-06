Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $4.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Get Traeger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COOK

Traeger Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Shares of COOK opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Traeger has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Traeger by 133,627.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,496,000 after acquiring an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Traeger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 304,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Traeger by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 498,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Traeger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.