Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.310-$9.947 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,060,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,798,000 after buying an additional 233,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.